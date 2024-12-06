Drone show to cap off Mishawaka Winterfest

The city of Mishawaka this week has been getting ready for its annual Winterfest celebration Saturday that they hope will have people looking up.

For their NFC Championship game last year, the Detroit Lions hired a company to send 100 drones into the sky. The drones synchronized to form designs, like the Lions helmet, awing fans.

Last year Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko saw the same drones entertain people at Cadillac, Michigan’s tree lighting event. The Mishawaka parks board and Mayor Dave Wood agreed to hire Coloma-based Starlight Aerial Productions for Winterfest.

At 8 p.m. sharp the drones will lift off from behind the former police station.

Winterfest starts at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring 37 lighted floats, followed by the tree lighting at 5:30. There will be flame throwers, a trackless train, inflatables, ice carvings, face painting, and pictures with santa.

City spokesman Matt Lentsch said he thinks the 13-minute drone show will be a great finale.

"I've seen video of it and I would say it's really not like anything you've ever seen with fireworks," Lentsch said. "It's very, very cool and we thought this would add another spark, another highlight."

Lentsch says the best places to view the drones will be from Ironworks Avenue or Central Park, or maybe Battell Park.