© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Martin's victim's friend hopes to see sport coats at his funeral

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
Ben Jeffery, seen here in one of his signature sport coats. His close friend Stephanie hopes everyone attending his funeral Sunday, men and women, will wear sport coats in his honor.

A memorial service is planned Sunday for Ben Jeffery, killed in Monday’s Martin’s shootings in Elkhart. If you go, his friend hopes you’ll wear a sport coat.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Jeffery can go to his church, The Vine in Goshen, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

His close friend, Stephanie, says Jeffery, his wife Valarie, and she were close, like the Three Amigos. She says he was known for his kindness and for being a helper. But another trademark was wearing sport coats. To church. To friend’s homes. To volunteering as a tour guide at Beardsley House in Elkhart.

"He was so funny," she said. "It didn't matter if he wore a Superman shirt underneath, but he always had to wear that sport coat."

While it’s not required, Stephanie says she hopes people will wear sport coats Sunday. For one thing, she hopes it will bring a little levity to what’s been a dark and gut-wrenching week.

"And it doesn't matter what people wear, he never cared," she said. "But to wear a sports coat into there and to just feel the presence of everyone he touched by supporting him and supporting his wife, I think it would be truly amazing."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott