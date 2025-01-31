Martin's victim's friend hopes to see sport coats at his funeral

A memorial service is planned Sunday for Ben Jeffery, killed in Monday’s Martin’s shootings in Elkhart. If you go, his friend hopes you’ll wear a sport coat.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Jeffery can go to his church, The Vine in Goshen, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

His close friend, Stephanie, says Jeffery, his wife Valarie, and she were close, like the Three Amigos. She says he was known for his kindness and for being a helper. But another trademark was wearing sport coats. To church. To friend’s homes. To volunteering as a tour guide at Beardsley House in Elkhart.

"He was so funny," she said. "It didn't matter if he wore a Superman shirt underneath, but he always had to wear that sport coat."

While it’s not required, Stephanie says she hopes people will wear sport coats Sunday. For one thing, she hopes it will bring a little levity to what’s been a dark and gut-wrenching week.

"And it doesn't matter what people wear, he never cared," she said. "But to wear a sports coat into there and to just feel the presence of everyone he touched by supporting him and supporting his wife, I think it would be truly amazing."