Gasoline odor closing Elkhart Clinic building for at least a month

Elkhart Clinic says lab tests have revealed that a petroleum or gasoline-like substance, apparently coming from soil, is causing the odor problems at its Main Office building and it will remain closed for at least a month.

The company closed the building at Nappanee Street and Lexington Avenue last week. They’re setting up their doctors to see patients at their other buildings in the area.

In a video shared to the clinic’s Facebook page Thursday, Chief Operating Officer Sara Koziel said they’ve hired an Indianapolis environmental services firm to install a vapor intrusion mitigation system in the basement.

Koziel says they’ll also take soil samples outside to learn more about where the vapors are coming from, and then seal coat the basement walls.

She said the clinic must have air sample readings showing zero volatile organic compounds before it can reopen to patients.

"Once that happens, we'll again make sure everything's well ventilated," Koziel said. "We'll run our meters through the building again and provided we can keep that meter reading zero for VOCs, we'll be clear to reopen for staff to come back into the building and for us to offer patient care in the Main Campus again."