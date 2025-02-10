City to honor African American leaders with billboards

The city of South Bend Monday released its list of honorees to mark Black History Month. You’ll see them on billboards starting next Monday.

This year’s list includes Sy Barker, a retired Whirlpool executive who in recent years has played a leading role in revitalizing the city’s southeast side. And the Reverend H. Gregory Haygood, pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, the city’s first African American church.

Also appearing on billboards will be Pastor Andre A. McGhee, Tracy Miller, Iris and Warren Outlaw, Derrick Perry, and Andre Waddell.

For a week starting Monday February 17, you can see them on three digital billboards at South Bend Ave. & Edison, South Bend Ave. & Ironwood Dr. and South Michigan and Ireland.

Jordan Gathers, the city’s Venues, Parks & Arts executive director, is receiving the Leaders Under 40 Award. The Obama Award is going to Bernita A. Johnson. Edward Myers is receiving the Trailblazer Award.

This year’s Special Tribute is going to actress Vivica A. Fox. She was born in South Bend but raised in Benton Harbor before moving to California for college and her start in Hollywood.

A city spokeswoman says Fox plans to attend a Thursday, Feb. 20 6 p.m. reception for this year’s honorees with Mayor James Mueller in the Century Center’s Discovery Ballroom.