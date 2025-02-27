© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Notre Dame experts say Ukraine needs more hope than ever as conference nears

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
The Women's Bandura Ensemble of North America will be among the arts performers at Revolutions of Hope: Resilience and Recovery in Ukraine. The three-day conference organized by the Nanovic Institute for European Studies runs Thursday March 6 through Saturday March 8. Events are open to the public, including panel talks, but some panel talks require registration by 3 p.m. Friday February 28.
Women's Bandura Ensemble of North America
The Women's Bandura Ensemble of North America will be among the arts performers at Revolutions of Hope: Resilience and Recovery in Ukraine. The three-day conference organized by the Nanovic Institute for European Studies runs Thursday March 6 through Saturday March 8. Events are open to the public, including panel talks, but some panel talks require registration by 3 p.m. Friday February 28.

President Trump will meet Friday in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss mineral rights and peace, three years after Russia invaded. Meanwhile in South Bend, University of Notre Dame officials are gearing up for a Ukrainian Studies Conference that’s changed in tone since Trump has taken office.

When Notre Dame’s Nanovic Institute for European Studies started planning the conference a year ago, Ukraine was holding on to hope, buoyed by its inspiring resolve and strong support from the Biden Administration. But since taking office in January, Trump has seemingly blamed Ukraine for being invaded, telling the war-ravaged country, “you should never have started it.” Critics say Trump has granted major concessions to Russia before peace talks have even started.

From Thursday through Saturday next week, the Nanovic Institute will host “Revolutions of Hope: Resilience and Recovery in Ukraine.” Nanovic Director Clemens Sedmak says the conference remains relevant despite the recent developments.

"Now talking about hope in Ukraine sounds more and more like a provocation," Sedmak said. "This of course is not what we intend. We are very well aware of the changing climate on the macro level, and our friends from Ukraine who will be at the conference will be the first ones to talk about that. But they are also the ones who will tell us that they cannot afford to lose hope, and they will actively search for sources of hope and reasons to keep up the hope."

There’s a full slate of free events open to the public. Attending panel talks requires registering by 3 p.m. this Friday, but other things require no registration. Those include a panel talk with Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Notre Dame’s 2022 commencement speaker, Ukrainian art, poetry and music, and screening of the documentary film, “Porcelain War.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Notre DameNanovic Institute for European StudiesUkraineDonald TrumpBiden AdministrationconferenceRussia
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott