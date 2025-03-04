Dolly inspires Elkhart High students working on '9 to 5'

Dolly Parton’s husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, died Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 82. Her well-wishers include a group of Elkhart High School students who are doing her musical “9 to 5” as their spring production.

Some three decades before these students were born, Dolly starred in the 1980 hit film, "9 to 5." It’s a screwball comedy with a serious message: women deserve the same opportunities as men in the workplace.

It turns out Amy Stine, the school’s Arts & Communications lead teacher, was college roommates with Dolly’s nephew’s wife. Dolly sent the students a video message.

"Well hey there Elkhart High School, it's Dolly!" she says in the video. "You know the first movie I ever did was called '9 to 5.' Well what a way to make a living!

"I just wanted to say thank you for loving my musical and I just know that you're going to do a wonderful job."

Senior Nevaeh Link grew up hearing her grandparents play Dolly’s music and she plays the part of Doralee that Dolly played in the movie.

"Me and my friends were sitting together and our jaws dropped."

She hopes you’ll come to a show next weekend, March 14-16.

"When we get on the stage, the chemistry is amazing. To be able to see that and watch other people do that, it's like you're taken off to another world."

In full disclosure, the Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.