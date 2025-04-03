National Hands Off protests will include four in Michiana Saturday

Hands Off federal government services. That will be the message to President Trump and Elon Musk Saturday at protests around the country and Michiana.

The protests are planned around Michiana , in South Bend, Goshen, Plymouth and St. Joseph (Mich.). Organizing the South Bend protest is Carrie Bowie, a 62-year-old musician and liturgist with the Sisters of the Holy Cross.

Bowie says it’s been frustrating to see Congress, both Democrats in the minority and moderate Republicans, doing nothing as Trump dismantles the federal government.

"I mean I feel like that we're approaching a national crisis and it's time for people who are not politicians to stand up and have a voice," Bowie says.

Bowie says more than 350 people have registered online to participate in South Bend. At noon they’ll start outside the Inn at St. Mary’s and march south along State Road 933 to Angela Boulevard, carrying signs and chanting.

"We hope that people will hear us, and we hope that getting together to raise our voices will make us feel like we're not so alone because we aren't alone," Bowie says. "I believe we are the majority that are not happy with what's going on."

