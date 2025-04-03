© 2025 WVPE
National Hands Off protests will include four in Michiana Saturday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
People protest against the Trump Administration's cuts to federal programs March 21 in Mishawaka outside the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, a vocal Trump supporter. As part of a national "Hands Off" day of protests, organizers plan to march at 12 p.m. Saturday (April 5) along State Road 933, from the Inn at St. Mary's to Angela Boulevard.
Mike Murrell/WVPE
Hands Off federal government services. That will be the message to President Trump and Elon Musk Saturday at protests around the country and Michiana.

The protests are planned around Michiana, in South Bend, Goshen, Plymouth and St. Joseph (Mich.). Organizing the South Bend protest is Carrie Bowie, a 62-year-old musician and liturgist with the Sisters of the Holy Cross.

Bowie says it’s been frustrating to see Congress, both Democrats in the minority and moderate Republicans, doing nothing as Trump dismantles the federal government.

"I mean I feel like that we're approaching a national crisis and it's time for people who are not politicians to stand up and have a voice," Bowie says.

Bowie says more than 350 people have registered online to participate in South Bend. At noon they’ll start outside the Inn at St. Mary’s and march south along State Road 933 to Angela Boulevard, carrying signs and chanting.

"We hope that people will hear us, and we hope that getting together to raise our voices will make us feel like we're not so alone because we aren't alone," Bowie says. "I believe we are the majority that are not happy with what's going on."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
