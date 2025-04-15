© 2025 WVPE
Police: Driver said he'd injected cocaine mixture before hitting girl

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:49 PM EDT
Durling
Durling

Prosecutors Tuesday filed formal charges against the man they say was impaired when he hit a 17-year-old girl Sunday in South Bend. She remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The Goshen teen had been walking with her sister along Mishawaka Avenue as their mother parked the car. That’s when police say 38-year-old Gregory Michael Durling drove off the street and hit her with his pickup truck, knocking her into the Canney’s Water Solutions building and emergency responders pulled her out of the rubble.

Court records say Memorial Hospital doctors initially gave her a 50/50 chance of surviving and said they could need to amputate her legs. Prosecutors say they hadn’t needed to amputate yet as of Tuesday, but both femurs are crushed and she has a brain bleed, as well as bleeding from the spleen and liver.

Police said Durling was visibly impaired and they found needles and a baggie containing a white powder in the truck. Charging documents say Durling indicated that he had injected a cocaine mixture into himself about an hour before the crash and added that he has struggled with addiction for years.

On Tuesday Durling was charged with two Level 5 felonies. In recent years Durling has been a chemistry and biochemistry graduate student at Notre Dame. It was unclear whether he was still enrolled.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Gregory Michael DurlingCocaineImpaired Drivingfelony
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott