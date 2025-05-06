Jeopardy! win streak ends at 5 for Goshen's Ganger but he's not done

Goshen native Ben Ganger’s win streak on Jeopardy! came to an end Tuesday night but he was upbeat afterward, already studying for his next appearance.

The 30-year-old data analyst and opera singer won four games that aired last week and won a fifth game Monday that qualified him for Jeopardy!’s year-end Tournament of Champions. He won $105,915 in total and faced little competition in any of his wins.

But that changed on Tuesday night’s show, when Ganger finished second to New Jersey mortgage loan processor Sarah Gillis.

"Keegan and Sarah were strong competitors," Ganger said Tuesday night. "I definitely felt a step slower in this game which was not something that had happened nearly as much in the first few games that I played."

But Ganger is anything but down. He says the show will notify him at some point on when to report to Los Angeles near year’s end to tape the tournament. He’s already preparing.

"I've been studying for about a month already since I've come home. I had a list of topics that I wanted to improve my trivia knowledge on, and we're going down and checking off items."