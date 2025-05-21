© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Margaret's House racing to collect new underwear this week

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
St. Mary's College senior Libby Rogers, a 500 Festival Princess, shows some new underwear she donated to St. Margaret's House for their Undie 500 drive this week. Donations can be made through Friday.
Provided
St. Mary's College senior Libby Rogers, a 500 Festival Princess, shows some new underwear she donated to St. Margaret's House for their Undie 500 drive this week. Donations can be made through Friday.

St. Margaret’s House, the downtown South Bend nonprofit that helps homeless women and children, needs your help as it nears the finish line of the Undie 500.

For the fourth year, St. Margaret’s House this week is timing its efforts to collect new underwear for clients with the Indianapolis 500 race. They’re hoping to break last year’s record of 3,279 pairs of women’s and children’s underwear collected. They typically distribute about 4,000 pairs a year.

Spokeswoman Lauren Smyth says the effort serves a major focus of St. Margaret’s House to help women feel dignity.

"When life is full of struggles and it feels like everywhere you turn you're getting 'No' as an answer, and you run into lots of barriers to access for the supports that you need, or the resources that you need to survive, it can be a really undignified experience," Smyth says.

Smyth says one way to make women feel more dignified is to let them, once a month, pick out donated clothing that’s typically used but still high-quality. But, perhaps for obvious reasons, they don’t offer donated underwear.

You can bring new underwear to St. Margaret’s House, on Lafayette Boulevard, through Friday. On Thursday they’re extending hours until 6 p.m. You can also donate through their Amazon wishlist.

Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Margaret's HouseHomeless womenHomelessnessUndie 500underwear
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott