Sunburst to bring early road closures, police urge caution

Downtown drivers and pedestrians should prepare for disruptions Saturday morning as the Sunburst Race returns to South Bend.

Wayne Street and Jefferson Boulevard, between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Niles Avenue, will close at 6 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 1 p.m. Saturday. Additional closures will impact the Riverwalk and areas near the Century Center.

Provided A complete list of street closures for the 2025 Sunburst Race.

“It’s really one of our biggest events of the year and certainly, uh, probably the biggest in terms of road closures and travel impacts,” said Ashley O’Chap, public information officer with the South Bend Police Department. “So really months and months before Sunburst, we’re putting together a game plan from our police department on ensuring that we have adequate staffing for race day.”

Much of the Riverwalk will be restricted during the early hours of the event.

“If part of your Saturday morning routine is walking along or biking along the Riverwalk, you’re gonna be noticing a lot of closures there, a lot of restrictions,” O’Chap said.