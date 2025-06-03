© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Notre Dame law clinic to help vets with disability claims

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Caleb Stone, left, and Denis McDonough, who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs under President Biden, speak at the Notre Dame Military and Veteran's Law Society's recent symposium, "What Do We Owe Our Veterans?" The Notre Dame Law School this week announced it has hired Stone to lead a new free clinic to help veterans obtain benefits for their service-related health problems.
Provided
Caleb Stone, left, and Denis McDonough, who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs under President Biden, speak at the Notre Dame Military and Veteran's Law Society's recent symposium, "What Do We Owe Our Veterans?" The Notre Dame Law School this week announced it has hired Stone to lead a new free clinic to help veterans obtain benefits for their service-related health problems.

Advocates say it can be incredibly frustrating for military veterans to receive disability benefits for their service-related health problems. The Notre Dame Law School is creating a new veterans law clinic to help.

The law school this week announced the new clinic, opening July 1, will have faculty-supervised law students doing the time-consuming, detailed work that veterans need to get their disability claims approved by the Veterans Administration.

Leading the clinic will be Caleb Stone, who has spent the past four years co-directing a similar clinic at the William & Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Stone says the clinic will focus more on the most difficult disability claims, for psychological conditions like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and traumatic brain injuries.

"Really anything that has some sort of issue that makes it complex, that makes it where the VA just doesn't see the condition correctly, or isn't applying the law correctly, for one reason or the other," Stone says.

Stone would eventually like the clinic to advocate for veterans nationally and at the policy level, hopefully helping to reduce suicide among veterans.

"It can really be life changing for these veterans. I've had multiple clients who have told me that our work has directly saved their lives."
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team VeteransNotre Dame Law Schooldisabilitysuicide
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott