Cotter, Hess stepping down, other Democrats stepping up to run

St. Joseph County will have a new prosecutor for the first time in a decade after next year’s elections, as some Democrats announced their plans over the weekend.

Perhaps the biggest news from the county Democratic Party’s monthly meeting Saturday was that Democratic Prosecutor Ken Cotter, in office since 2015, won’t run for re-election. Running to succeed him will be his chief deputy prosecutor, Amy Cressy.

And the county council will see a Democratic primary race between at least two familiar faces. Lori Camp and Dave Thomas plan to run for the council seat now held by Democrat Diana Hess, who doesn’t plan to run again. Last year Camp ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Republican incumbent Rudy Yakym.

“When I chose to run, it was because I want to do good for Hoosier families, all Hoosiers in general, and starting with the county council seems like a good place to, if I can’t run for Congress, that I could make a difference.”

Thomas was a county commissioner from 2008 to 2020.

“The last four years since I left county government, most people feel that the county government has let them down. It’s not listening, it’s not respecting them. I can’t promise to restore Camelot but I’ll always be respectful and respect the rights of our citizens, workers and the taxpayers.”

