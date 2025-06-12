© 2025 WVPE
Group launching effort to lower Elkhart's Hispanic infant mortality

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
Leslie Urdanivia, of Elkhart, embraces her 2-month-old baby, Tadeo. It's one of the images that the Hispanic Health Coalition of Northern Indiana will use in a communications campaign aimed at lowering Elkhart's Hispanic infant mortality rate.

Recently in Elkhart’s Hispanic community, infant mortality rates have doubled the national average. At a symposium Friday, experts will explain why that’s happening and what to do about it.

In 2022 in Elkhart’s northern half, nearly 12 of every 1,000 Hispanic babies died before their first birthday, compared to about six first-year deaths per 1,000 among all babies nationally. The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition won an Indiana State Department of Health grant to fund an 18-month study of the problem.

On Friday researchers from Ball State and Chicago will present their findings and experts will share recommendations to address them. The causes include no access to early prenatal care, unsafe sleeping practices because of inadequate housing, and obesity among mothers. Mothers’ low income and education levels, along with language and cultural barriers, also are factors.

Liliana Quintero is executive director of the coalition.

“The major causes of infant mortality are preventable so where is that miscommunication?" Quintero said. "That even though we are in the United States, we have the technology, we have the physicians, we have resources.”

The Friday morning event at Elkhart Health & Aquatics is open to the public but spots to attend in person are full. It will be streamed live.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
