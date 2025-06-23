© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kroger to close longtime South Bend, Elkhart stores soon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 says Kroger plans to close this store in South Bend at 4526 W. Western Ave. in early August.
Provided
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 says Kroger plans to close this store in South Bend at 4526 W. Western Ave. in early August.

Kroger’s plans announced Friday to close 60 stores include at least two in Michiana.

The grocery chain, with 1,200 stores in 16 states, hasn’t released a store closure list. But the Indianapolis-based United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 union says the list includes the stores in South Bend on Western Avenue and in Elkhart on Johnson Street.

In an earnings report Friday the company’s interim CEO said the chain was actually benefitting from more people eating in to save money, but “not all of our stores are delivering the sustainable results we need.”

Both of the stores have long anchored urban neighborhoods with high poverty rates.

State Representative Maureen Bauer, in a Facebook post Monday, said closing the South Bend store will be a “devastating loss. For many families on the west side, this Kroger is one of the only nearby options for fresh, affordable groceries. Its closure deepens an already growing food desert.”

The union local said the stores plan to close in early August.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott