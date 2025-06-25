© 2025 WVPE
South Bend training AI to solve problems before people complain

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
City of South Bend street department workers fill potholes. The city is developing an artificial intelligence tool, trained by historical data from calls to the city's 311 hotline, to identify problems in the city before people report them.
Peter Ringenberg
The city of South Bend is a finalist for a $1 million grant to use AI to address problems before residents complain about them.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Wednesday announced South Bend is one of 50 cities around the world, and one of just seven in the U.S., selected as finalists in its 2025 Mayors Challenge. It’s a competition to spur local government innovation that bolsters essential city services and improves lives for residents.

The city has proposed transforming its 311 system, where residents request information or report problems, from reactive to proactive. They’d do that by using AI to anticipate residents’ needs and preemptively connect them with city services.

Denise Riedl is the city’s chief innovation officer. She says the city will train the AI with data from 12 years of 311 calls.

"Now that we have the data we can analyze it and use our history," Riedl says. "We can anticipate the problems, proactively reach out to the residents, and either tell them that they've already been solved or work with them to solve them."

Bloomberg will give the finalists $50,000 toward developing a prototype this summer and fall. They’ll decide in January which 25 cities will win $1 million to help implement their ideas.
South Bend Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayor's Challenge AI Artificial Intelligence 311
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
