Michiana communities offer July 4 fireworks on four nights

Independence Day is Friday, a week from today, but fireworks fans can enjoy more than one show this year, as Michiana communities plan displays at different times.

The city of Niles will celebrate first with fireworks starting tonight at dusk. They’ll happen at the Apple Festival Lot at 17th and Lake streets.

Next will come the city of Mishawaka tomorrow night, with live music and food vendors starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. They’ll shoot them off downtown over the St. Joseph River.

The Plymouth Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will put on what it says is Michiana’s largest fireworks display, at Swan Lake Resort. The fireworks will begin at dusk and be shot off from multiple locations on the golf course.

The city of LaPorte also will set off their fireworks Thursday night over Clear Lake with parking in Fox Park.

South Bend, Elkhart and Goshen plan their fireworks displays, with live music and food vendors, on the actual holiday, Friday. South Bend will start lighting them at 9:30 p.m. in Howard Park, while Elkhart will start at dusk on the Central Green downtown. In Goshen, the city is again a sponsor of the annual fireworks at Black Squirrel Golf Club, where doors open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at 10.