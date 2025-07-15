© 2025 WVPE
Cultivate Food Rescue installs solar canopy at South Bend facility

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
An organization combating food waste in Michiana is expanding its sustainability efforts. Cultivate Food Rescue says it’s installed a solar canopy at its South Bend facility.

The organization believes it will reduce energy consumption by 67 percent, saving $33,000 a year. That will free up more resources to rescue food for local residents. The project received funding from South Bend’s Energy & Solar Savings Initiative, along with federal tax incentives.

In a press release, Cultivate Food Rescue says the solar canopy is the last step in its three-and-a-half-year capital campaign. That also included a cold storage facility, a volunteer meal packaging facility in Elkhart and the renovation of its original building.

Cultivate says these improvements will put it in a position to rescue up to 20 million pounds of food every year that would otherwise go to waste.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Cultivatesolar panelSouth Bend Mayor James Mueller
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger