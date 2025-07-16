Ivy tech launching programs to train data center workforce

With tech companies looking to invest billions of dollars into data centers, Ivy Tech is helping prepare local residents for new job opportunities. The college plans to launch two programs at its South Bend/Elkhart campus this fall.

Chancellor Patrick Englert says a data center technology program will cover topics like server rack installation and network troubleshooting. Meanwhile, a data center engineering operations program will focus on maintaining all the electrical, cooling and fire safety equipment.

“We know that data centers need to be cooled," Englert said. "They need to be able to be really responding to the many needs of having equipment that draws upon high electricity and coolant.”

He said the new programs build on existing course offerings in IT, advanced manufacturing and engineering. Ivy Tech has also partnered with Amazon Web Services on training and apprenticeship programs.

Going forward, the college plans to bring a construction program to the local campus next spring. “There’s a high need right now for construction jobs, electricians," Englert explained. "That’s one of the most needed, as they’re looking at needs as they’re building.”

Englert believes projects like Amazon’s planned $11 billion facility in New Carlisle will bring plenty of long-term jobs. “These data centers are really focused on AI, and so, we know that AI’s going to continue to grow and be of relevance.” he said.

And with a trained workforce, he expects to see more opportunities in the future.