Racing, cornhole, concerts to draw thousands for Elkhart Grand Prix

On Friday and Saturday the city of Elkhart again turns its downtown into a go-kart race track for the Elkhart Grand Prix.

During a period from the late ‘80s through the mid-’90s, the Elkhart Grand Prix had achieved national status as a top street kart race, drawing some 40,000 people at its peak. The annual race then stopped but the city brought it back in 2017.

They started building the course Thursday for racing that will happen Friday and Saturday.

But organizers also have added plenty of things for people who aren’t race fans. That will start Friday evening with a free kids zone and a karaoke contest where you sing with a live band for a $1,000 top prize. Registration for the karaoke is now closed.

Saturday night will feature a free concert with 17-year-old up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Tege Holt, a Central Indiana native. There also will be a cornhole tournament with a $5,000 purse on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A fireworks show will cap off the weekend at 10 p.m. Saturday.