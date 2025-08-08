Amazon vows focus on local charity as data center grows

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, La Casa de Amistad, Michiana’s largest Hispanic advocacy nonprofit, will host a back-to-school event offering 1,000 free backpacks, school supplies, music, prize raffles and food trucks. It’s all been paid for by Amazon.

Although they’re still building their massive data centers near New Carlisle, Amy Jaballah, Amazon’s community engagement manager for the South Bend region, says employees have been in town for some 18 months establishing ties with local nonprofits, governments and schools.

“So what we’ve heard so far across the region is that the community cares about education, the environment is important, supporting those that need a bit of support in their day-to-day lives is important," Jaballah says.

They’ve given grants to 31 nonprofits from a $250,000 Community Fund. Jaballah says Amazon might fund more such rounds in the future.

As examples, on Wednesday 30 Amazon staff volunteered at Unity Gardens in South Bend, and they’ll return to La Casa later this month to build a playground. They’re also regularly volunteering at the Center for the Homeless and Cultivate Food Rescue.

Jaballah says Amazon also will look to boost science, technology, engineering and math skills among local youth.

“Right now I’m working with the New Prairie United Schools Corporation and the South Bend Schools Corporation to build some STEM labs because we have our own talent pipeline that we’d like to fill.”