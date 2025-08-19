© 2025 WVPE
Yakym says he supports Trump's call for Indiana to redraw maps

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
Republican Rudy Yakym celebrates his win over Democrat Lori Camp on Election Night Nov. 5, 2024 at the Gillespie Conference Center.
Representative Rudy Yakym has been touring his district this week to tout President Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill. And on social media, Yakym said he supports Trump’s efforts to redraw Indiana’s congressional maps for next year’s mid-term elections.

The nonpartisan Independent Voter Project says 30% of Indiana voters register as Republican compared to 25% who register as Democrats. Another 44% aren’t registered with either party. Yet Indiana is widely seen as a very red state. Republicans, able to control redistricting after each Census, have enjoyed a supermajority in the Statehouse for more than a decade, and they represent seven of Indiana’s nine congressional districts in Washington.

But Rudy Yakym wants more. The Republican congressman tweeted Tuesday on X, the former Twitter, that he backs President Trump’s call to redraw Indiana’s maps.

Yakym wrote, “Republicans can't afford to stay on the sidelines any longer. Indiana now has a chance to ensure conservative Hoosiers are truly represented in Washington.”

Texas Republicans were the first to announce they'll redraw maps mid-decade at Trump's request to gain House seats. That prompted Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsome to say his state will offset those gains by redrawing its maps.

Yakym could owe his seat to redistricting. His Republican predecessor, the late Jackie Walorski, had been enjoying increasingly easy wins in the district since Republicans redrew maps after the 2010 Census. That’s when they carved out the district’s Democratic-leaning areas in Michigan City and Kokomo and added some Republican areas.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
