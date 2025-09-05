Cass County, Michigan fires county administrator

Cass County, Michigan has officially parted ways with its county administrator. Patrick Jordan was fired by the county commissioners Thursday.

Commissioner Alan Northrop pointed to portions of Jordan’s employment agreement regarding acts that offend common decency or bring discredit upon the county, among others. “I move that we deal with this right now and right here, and put it behind us,” Northrop told the rest of the board Thursday.

The termination took effect immediately and without severance pay.

Jordan had been on paid administrative leave since August 15, while the county attorney investigated allegations that he used derogatory language about Muslims and LGBTQ+ people while on the job. Jordan had been serving as county administrator since June 11.

LGBTQ advocate Gerik Maverick says he’s glad the voices of those affected were heard. “I trust that there was a fair process in making this decision, and I think it shows that our system can work for everybody,” Maverick told WVPE on Friday.

In a statement on the county’s website, Board of Commissioners Chair Jeremiah Jones said, “The investigation made clear that Mr. Jordan’s actions violated the standards we expect of our county leadership, and termination with cause was deemed appropriate. This decision underscores our commitment to accountability and to maintaining a workplace that is respectful and professional.”

Maverick says he hopes the outgoing administrator is able to make amends and find new opportunities, but at the same time, he says people want to see elected and appointed leaders held accountable. “When we see these processes work, when we see these processes hold folks accountable for the words that they say and the actions they take, that’s something to celebrate,” Maverick said.

Cass County Finance Director Jennifer Rentfrow is now serving as interim administrator. During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Sam Barrera suggested giving her extra pay.

"The last time she stepped up to this role, we entered into a contract with a compensation package adjustment to help her out with all the added duties that she’s taking on," Barrera said. "I’d like for us to consider something like that.”

Details about a search for a permanent administrator will be shared on the county’s website.