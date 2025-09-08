Westview schools in familiar hands after superintendent OWI

Westview Schools in LaGrange County will soon start looking for a new superintendent now that Randall Miller resigned last week after his drunk driving arrest. But the school board won’t rush things since they’ve brought back a familiar face.

The school board had hired Miller in 2018 after the retirement of Superintendent Randy Zimmerly, who had the job for 20 years. Now the board has hired Zimmerly back to serve as interim superintendent until they hire someone permanently.

It’s not a new role for Zimmerly. Since retiring, he has held interim superintendent positions in the Fairfield, Smith-Green and West Noble districts. He also teaches at Ball State, where this coming school year he’ll serve on its University Superintendent Search Team, which gives school corporations free help in finding superintendents.

Zimmerly hopes all of that gives the community some peace of mind during this transition.

“I do have a pretty good understanding of what it takes to help a school district overcome and move forward," Zimmerly says. "And Westview will be able to accomplish this, without, I believe, too much turmoil, and I’m excited to be a part of it, while I’m disappointed for the reasons that I’m here.”

In an open letter to the community reported by WSBT, Miller apologized, saying, “My actions were inexcusable. I failed in my judgment and betrayed the trust you placed in me.”