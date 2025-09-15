© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart studying battery storage systems as electric demand grows

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
An indoor battery energy storage system.
Provided
An indoor battery energy storage system.

As the region attracts more data centers to power the AI revolution, some are bracing for rising electric bills as the centers demand enormous amounts of power. Tthe city of Elkhart wants to be ready for a potential solution called “battery energy storage systems.”

These systems can store power and release it to the local energy grid for short periods of time if the power fails. They can be installed at data centers or on solar and wind farms, or they can be stand-alone systems that tie directly into the grid.

Mike Huber, the city of Elkhart’s development services director, says at least two developers have approached the city with interest, but they aren’t ready to publicly identify themselves or say where they might look to locate a project.

But city and state rules and laws have lagged behind the technology. These systems are essentially giant lithium-ion batteries housed in what look like cargo containers. The Indiana Department of Energy Development commissioned a report this summer to give communities and the Legislature some guidance.

And Huber plans to soon bring experts in to discuss the concept with common council members as the city updates its zoning ordinance.

“So we’re taking the opportunity to go and add some of this language to our ordinance, anticipating that in the future we are likely to see some kind of a project,” Huber says.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team battery energy storage systemsElkhartdata centerlithium ionzoning
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott