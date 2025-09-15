Elkhart studying battery storage systems as electric demand grows

As the region attracts more data centers to power the AI revolution, some are bracing for rising electric bills as the centers demand enormous amounts of power. Tthe city of Elkhart wants to be ready for a potential solution called “battery energy storage systems.”

These systems can store power and release it to the local energy grid for short periods of time if the power fails. They can be installed at data centers or on solar and wind farms, or they can be stand-alone systems that tie directly into the grid.

Mike Huber, the city of Elkhart’s development services director, says at least two developers have approached the city with interest, but they aren’t ready to publicly identify themselves or say where they might look to locate a project.

But city and state rules and laws have lagged behind the technology. These systems are essentially giant lithium-ion batteries housed in what look like cargo containers. The Indiana Department of Energy Development commissioned a report this summer to give communities and the Legislature some guidance.

And Huber plans to soon bring experts in to discuss the concept with common council members as the city updates its zoning ordinance.

“So we’re taking the opportunity to go and add some of this language to our ordinance, anticipating that in the future we are likely to see some kind of a project,” Huber says.