© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh from Kirk shooting, Utah governor urges bipartisanship

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
University of Notre Dame President the Rev. Robert Dowd, left, moderates a talk Friday at the DeBartolo Center with Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The event, called "Pragmatism Over Polarization," was organized by the Notre Dame Democracy Initiative.
Provided
University of Notre Dame President the Rev. Robert Dowd, left, moderates a talk Friday at the DeBartolo Center with Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The event, called "Pragmatism Over Polarization," was organized by the Notre Dame Democracy Initiative.

Last week Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox was calmly giving the world updates on conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University. Today he was on the Notre Dame campus for an already scheduled talk to promote bipartisanship.

Cox took the DeBartolo Center stage with Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and University President Father Robert Dowd. Much of their hour-long chat had nothing to do with Kirk, but Father Dowd made sure to tell Cox this.

“Governor Cox, in the days since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, I think your leadership has been extraordinary as we’re all truly grateful.”

Cox and Lujan Grisham have built a reputation for doing what they think is right, even if that means working with the other party or angering their own. Cox has this advice.

“It’s getting to know your neighbor, it’s serving our fellow human beings, it’s finding ways to engage with people who are different than you," Cox said. "It’s really hard to hate up close.”

Both governors have led the National Governors Association, where Lujan Grisham said governors aren’t afraid to borrow ideas from other states, even those led by the other party.

”And I should be working to make that relevant in my own state, and then I should have the courage to talk about how a Republican governor here inspired me," Lujan Grisham said.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team bipartisanshipNotre DameCharlie KirkSpencer CoxMichelle Lujan Grisham
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott