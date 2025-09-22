New Day Intake Center breaking ground on new facility while South Bend considers financing

Efforts to help South Bend’s unhoused population are taking a step forward. New Day Intake Center is set to break ground today (Monday) on a low-barrier shelter at 4022 Old Cleveland Road.

The organization says it will include a total of 120 beds, along with dedicated spaces for a medical clinic, and support for mental health and addiction recovery. It will also have a full-service kitchen and dining area, indoor and outdoor communal spaces, and an art workshop. Construction is set to wrap up by late 2027.

The groundbreaking comes after years of trying to find a permanent location to replace a temporary facility run out of a former motel. The city’s redevelopment commission purchased the site on Old Cleveland Road last year, after a proposed Bendix Road site drew heavy opposition.

Tonight, the South Bend Common Council is expected to vote on a $4 million loan for the intake center. It would be funded with TIF revenues and would be forgivable, if certain requirements are met.