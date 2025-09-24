© 2025 WVPE
ND reveals sexual misconduct allegations against priest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
Zahm Hall on the University of Notre Dame campus. The university Wednesday announced an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Father Thomas King, who was the dorm's rector from 1980 to 1997.
Provided
The University of Notre Dame Wednesday announced an investigation into whether a priest committed sexual misconduct at the dorm he lived in for 17 years.

The university didn’t notify news media but posted a statement about the investigation on their website. It was presented as a letter to “Members of the Notre Dame Community” from university President Fr. Robert Dowd and Board of Trustees Chair John Veihmeyer.

It says the letter was sent to alumni who lived in Zahm Hall from 1980 to 1997. The letter states that the university has received allegations that Father Thomas King committed sexual misconduct while he lived in the dorm as rector during that time.

They urge anyone with information or complaints about King to contact a law firm they’ve hired to investigate the allegations.

A Survivors Network Against Priests chatboard contains several posts from people who say King abused them.

The university's letter does not say whether King is still with the university or where he is now. A university spokesman declined WVPE’s interview request.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team sexual misconductUniversity of Notre DameZahm HallReverend Robert A. DowdCatholic priest abuse
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
