ND reveals sexual misconduct allegations against priest

The University of Notre Dame Wednesday announced an investigation into whether a priest committed sexual misconduct at the dorm he lived in for 17 years.

The university didn’t notify news media but posted a statement about the investigation on their website. It was presented as a letter to “Members of the Notre Dame Community” from university President Fr. Robert Dowd and Board of Trustees Chair John Veihmeyer.

It says the letter was sent to alumni who lived in Zahm Hall from 1980 to 1997. The letter states that the university has received allegations that Father Thomas King committed sexual misconduct while he lived in the dorm as rector during that time.

They urge anyone with information or complaints about King to contact a law firm they’ve hired to investigate the allegations.

A Survivors Network Against Priests chatboard contains several posts from people who say King abused them.

The university's letter does not say whether King is still with the university or where he is now. A university spokesman declined WVPE’s interview request.