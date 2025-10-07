© 2025 WVPE
Police find boy in dark cornfield with thermal imaging drone

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Bryce LaCosse used this thermal imaging drone recently to find a boy with developmental disabilities whose parents reported him missing. After other officers searched a rural area near New Carlisle with K-9s for over three hours, LaCosse found the boy in a corn field.
Provided
A family near New Carlisle was relieved last week when St. Joseph County police found their missing son, who has developmental disabilities, hiding in a cornfield in the dark. The officer found the boy with a thermal imaging drone.

Corporal Bryce LaCosse is one of two sheriff’s department officers who are trained to use drones. LaCosse says he’s used them to catch suspects, monitor SWAT situations and reconstruct crash scenes.

"Personally I love the drone. It's always in my squad car with me. Any chance I have to put it up, I will," LaCosse says.

LaCosse had planned to use drones in some past missing person cases but the people had been found before he could get it up in the air. In this case, the search had gone on for three hours and as darkness fell, the officers’ K-9 helpers were getting tired.

Finally, the drone’s thermal imaging picked up a moving shape that LaCosse could tell wasn’t a deer. He found the boy, who was nervous at first but relieved, along with his parents, of course.

"Once we found him, I was the happiest I could ever be, just for the fact that we located him, he was OK, and that this technology that we have is being put to use, and it's put to very good use."

Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team dronesSt. Joseph County Sheriff's Departmentthermal imagingmissing person
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
