Critics say DNR barn demolition plans may have violated law

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
The Naragon Barn at Potato Creek State Park, as it appeared in 2000 when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources classified it as "contributing," a term that historic preservationists say typically means "historic."
1 of 2  — Old potato creek barn pic 2.jpg
The Naragon Barn at Potato Creek State Park, as it appeared in 2000 when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources classified it as "contributing," a term that historic preservationists say typically means "historic."
Indiana DNR
2 of 2  — Old potato creek barn pic 1.jpg

Historic preservationists and North Liberty area residents who are scrambling to stop the state from demolishing a barn at Potato Creek State Park say it appears the demolition plans would violate state law.

Before the state can demolish a historic structure, it must get approval from the state’s Historic Preservation Review Board. When it comes to this barn, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is saying that review isn’t needed because the barn can’t be placed on the national or state registries of historic places, since the rest of the original farm is gone.

Members of the nonprofit Indiana Barns Foundation say that’s true but the barn is still historic, and the state has even documented it. In determining whether old structures should be preserved, the DNR classifies them as either outstanding, notable, contributing or non-contributing.

A report obtained by WVPE shows that in 2000 the DNR classified the barn as “contributing,” finding that although it doesn’t qualify for national or state historic registry listing, “Such resources are important to the density of continuity of an area’s historic fabric.”

The DNR’s timeline for demolishing the barn remains a mystery. The agency’s spokeswoman has declined WVPE’s interview requests.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
