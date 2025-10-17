St. Joseph dentist charged with sexually touching patients

Prosecutors have charged a St. Joseph, Michigan dentist with criminal sexual conduct after patients complained. Officials aren’t releasing much information about the case.

Berrien County prosecutors have filed the charges against 44-year-old dentist Charles Howenstine. Unlike other media, WVPE has waited to report on the case this week because prosecutors have not said whether Howenstine is accused of victimizing patients or if his crimes had nothing to do with his dental practice.

Prosecutor Amy Byrd declined to say, citing ethics rules that she says bar her from speaking publicly about a pending case. Byrd also declined to release the charging documents, which are public records, instead referring WVPE to Julie Antonini, the county’s Freedom of Information Act administrator.

On Friday Antonini released the documents but they’re so heavily redacted to shield victims’ names that they also hide what Howenstine is accused of doing. There were just enough words left unredacted to say that multiple patients said he had intentionally touched them in a sexual manner during examinations on multiple occasions.

It’s unclear whether the patients were conscious or sedated.