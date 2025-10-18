No Kings protest draws crowds to downtown Elkhart

Saturday’s No Kings protest drew crowds to downtown Elkhart.

"There’s so much joy here today and so much love of America, which is why we’re here," Elkhart County Indivisible founder Kate Marsh, who helped organize the event, told those in attendance. "We love this country, and we think it can do better.”

Protesters lined both sides of a block of Main Street and filled much of the Civic Plaza. Many carried signs showing their disagreement with the Trump administration’s actions.

Bill Wooley said he wasn’t trying to change anyone’s opinion, but he doesn’t think the country is going down the right path. "ICE agents, Trump sending the National Guard everywhere – that’s un-American," Wooley said. "I’m a veteran. We’ve got some crazy stuff going on.”

Still, the rally had a playful atmosphere. Many protesters wore costumes, and a dance party broke out with an inflatable dragon, an inflatable eagle and an inflatable polar bear.

Elkhart No Kings

Steven Fair was inside the dragon costume. “So, I’m an inflatable dragon because who’s the natural enemy of the king, really? It’s dragons," Fair explained. "They send knights to go slay them. Well, I’m going to stand up to the knights.”

Fair said he wanted Donald Trump removed from office, saying he’s pushed executive power further than the country’s founding principles intended.

The joyful tone was intentional, according to Gabrianna Gratzol, who helped organize the event along with Marsh. She was dressed as a taco.

“There has been an attempt by the federal government to try to paint us as the ‘violent left,’" Gratzol said. "I’ve been involved in this work all year. I’ve been involved in this work for years, and there is no ‘violent left.’"

She said Saturday’s turnout exceeded her expectations. "I think that the numbers do so much more than put pressure on elected officials," Gratzol said. "I think that they demonstrate to people who may be afraid to speak out or afraid to identify as opposing the current administration, to let them know that they’re not alone."

Gratzol, who’s launching a campaign for Indiana State Senate, said she wants to help more people get on the ballot, so voters have more options.

Few counter protesters were seen at the Elkhart event, but there was one person wearing a “Trump won” flag.