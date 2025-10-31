Indiana lawmakers prepare to consider redistricting during special session

Indiana lawmakers will soon consider redrawing the state’s congressional maps, to try to make them more friendly to Republican candidates.

Senate Republican leaders have said they don’t have enough votes, but more senators have been voicing their support, since the governor announced a special session.

Senator Linda Rogers (R-Granger) says she’s not ready to announce publicly which way she’ll vote. "I am really just taking my time," Rogers said Thursday. "I am evaluating the positives, the negatives and listening to constituents."

She said she’s already had hundreds of constituents reach out to her.

An August poll from the voter advocacy organization Count US IN found that 52 percent of registered voters surveyed opposed redistricting this year, while 34 percent supported it. That gap grew when participants were presented with arguments for and against early redistricting.

National political figures from Indiana have also been weighing in on the issue. Former U.S. representative, senator and ambassador Joe Donnelly took part in a town hall on redistricting in Evansville on Wednesday. In a statement, Donnelly said, "When families are struggling to pay for groceries and heat their homes, the last thing they want to see is politicians fighting over maps." He also said the government works for the people, “not the other way around.”

Right now, it’s unclear when exactly the special session will start. Governor Mike Braun set an official start date of Monday, but legislators don’t have to convene right away.

Rogers said the House and Senate were still looking at schedules, as of Thursday. "Hopefully, we know soon, so we can all plan," Rogers added.

Other Republican lawmakers have not responded to WVPE’s requests for comment.