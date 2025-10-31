LOGAN Center’s Holiday Bazaar showcases artists with disabilities

The LOGAN Center’s annual Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend, offering handmade gifts created by adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Director of Service Navigation Barbara Pickut says the event isn’t a fundraiser for LOGAN, it’s about giving artists a chance to earn income and share their creativity.

“We think it’s a really good opportunity to celebrate people’s capability and creativity and to see the beautiful things they’ve made,” Pickut said.

Everything sold at the bazaar was made by LOGAN clients, from ceramics and jewelry to dog treats, soaps, and coffee roasted in collaboration with local businesses. Seventy percent of each sale goes directly to the artist.

“For some people, that’s been the first earned income of their lives,” Pickut said. “It’s been pretty exciting for them to see people appreciate their work.”

The Holiday Bazaar runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LOGAN Center, 2505 Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend.