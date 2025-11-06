Dowagiac police officer mourning loss of both K9s in same week

For the first time in over a decade, the Dowagiac Police Department has no four-legged officers. The department is mourning the loss of Cash, their K9 who died Wednesday of cancer.

Police Chief Steve Grinnewald says Cash, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was diagnosed a few months ago and he died in the arms of his handler, Deputy Chief Kevin Roman. Grinnewald said everyone in the small department is taking it hard.

“Even though they have a job to do and they’re here and they work, they become like our pet around the office," Grinnewald says. "We’re used to them running around here and getting into things, trying to steal our food and everything else, so it’s kind of rough when they’re not here anymore.”

Cash’s death comes as Roman is still grieving the death Saturday, from an unexpected medical condition, of K9 Tole, a 12-year-old German Shepherd who had lived with Roman as his pet since retiring from the department two years ago.

”He’s strong and he’ll get there but he needs some time to process this and kind of work his way through it.”

Grinnewald says the department probably will get another K9, maybe in the spring. They’re highly trained for police work but they can also act as ambassadors out in the community.

”People love them, kids love them, and they really hold a very good public relations part for the department, so a little bit of everything they did for us.”