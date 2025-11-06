Protest organizers, law enforcement to gather for panel discussion at IU South Bend

Last month, thousands of Michiana residents turned out to exercise their right to protest. Tonight (Thursday), protest organizers and law enforcement leaders will gather for a panel discussion about how residents can protest safely and effectively.

IU South Bend professor of political science Elizabeth Bennion is organizing and moderating the event. “This year, with such widespread protest activity, we really wanted to make sure that people could hear from local organizers,” Bennion said.

Tonight’s panel will include leaders of the Michiana Alliance for Democracy, which has recently organized large-scale protests in the South Bend area, along with South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and St. Joseph County Police Major Steve Noonan. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at IU South Bend’s University Grill. The event is part of the Civic Leadership Academy sponsored by the American Democracy Project and IU South Bend’s Office of Community Engagement.

Bennion says participants should come away with a better understanding of the role of protest in American democracy, as well as its strengths and weaknesses.

She says protests alone won’t create sustained policy change. “But protests can be very good at drawing attention to an issue or making a community’s feelings known on an issue,” Bennion adds.

Additionally, Bennion wants potential protesters to understand their rights and responsibilities. She notes that people have a right to protest in public places like parks and sidewalks, but not on private property. She says law enforcement may set limits, as long as it’s to protect public safety and not to silence a particular viewpoint or issue.

Bennion encourages protest organizers to work with law enforcement ahead of time. “Now this doesn’t mean they’re asking ‘permission’ to exercise those First Amendment rights, but it does mean they’re preparing, they’re coordinating and they are going to make sure that protesters who they’ve invited to participate will be safe,” Bennion said.

She also notes that there shouldn’t be an expectation of privacy in public places, so police and protesters may be photographed or recorded. Bennion says protesters are not required to show identification to police unless they’re suspected of a crime, and anyone who’s arrested has the right to remain silent and speak to an attorney.