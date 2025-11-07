Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley grieves leader

The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is mourning the death of its executive director, Mark Kruger.

The 69-year-old Kruger, known as “Moshe,” died unexpectedly of a medical condition Wednesday while visiting family in Israel. He had planned to retire next year after leading the organization for six years but he still planned to be involved with the federation, says Steve Lotter, its community engagement director.

“The community will miss Moshe a great deal," Lotter says. "He was a leader for this Jewish community, he was a leader in our broader community. He touched many lives. His optimism, his high spirit, his high energy, he was a just go-getter and somebody that you wanted in your corner.”

Dan Cossman, the federation’s operations director, agrees.

“Moshe was compassionate, thoughtful," Cossman says. "His drive and determination, especially here at the federation, it was just to make our community stronger, as a Jewish community and the broader community, it was his passion.”

A memorial service honoring Kruger’s life and legacy will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Sinai Synagogue in South Bend.