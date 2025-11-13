Elkhart woman hopes memoir will help rape victims recover

VElkhart County native Kiersten McGrath says her high school bowling team coach raped her in 2012. She’s written a new memoir about her experience that she hopes will help other victims, and she’ll talk about it tonight in Goshen.

At 7 p.m. tonight at Fables Books, McGrath will read some excerpts from her book, “Let It Happen, He Said.” She writes about how the bowling team coach groomed her first and then raped her. McGrath says she kept it a secret until about a year ago when she reported it to police.

She also writes about being molested as a child.

Interviewing McGrath at the event will be Shawn Hannon, with Filibuster Press, the book’s Bloomington-based publisher. Hannon says McGrath doesn’t use any real names in the book and doesn’t identify her school. Instead, her focus is on helping other victims know that there’s hope for a happy life after such trauma.

"What my hope is is the questions help her provide information that help other people understand that coming forward, using your voice, there is a really good life after you recover," Hannon says.

Fables requires you to RSVP online beforehand.