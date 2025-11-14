© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hudson Township trustee charged with drunken driving, endangering

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:49 PM EST
Austin Kosinski
Austin Kosinski

LaPorte County prosecutors have charged Hudson Township’s elected trustee with drunken driving.

Police arrested the trustee, 28-year-old Republican Austin Kosinski, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person. At about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, or late Halloween night, court records say a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy arrested Kosinski at a U.S. 20 gas station.

The officer was responding to a reported crash there after Kosinski admitted hitting another vehicle in the parking lot. The officer noticed signs of intoxication and Kosinski said he had a few beers at a party about three hours earlier. A portable breathalyzer measured his blood alcohol content at .14, nearly twice the legal limit.

Because Kosinski refused to take a chemical test, the court notified the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to immediately suspend his license as required by law. But this week Superior Judge Greta Friedman granted Kosinski’s request for an ignition interlock device instead of a license suspension. That’s a device attached to the vehicle that prevents it from starting unless the defendant has breathed into it without alcohol in their breath.

Kosinski did not reply to our interview request Friday.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team township trusteeAustin Kosinskidrunk driving chargeoperating while intoxicatedLaPorte County Sheriffignition interlock devices
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott