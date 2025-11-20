Chamber launches webpage to promote Amazon data center

With Amazon’s $11 billion data center rising near New Carlisle, the largest single investment in Indiana history, you may have some questions. The South Bend Regional Chamber has launched a new web page offering answers.

The chamber says it’s designed the new page to answer common questions about the project and explain its impact. Since it’s the chamber, it’s done in a clearly promotional way, of course.

As an example, you can listen to a recent episode of the chamber’s Behind the Region podcast, where chamber President Jeff Rea talks with Brandon Oyer, Amazon’s head of power and water for the project.

“Power and water are often the two targets from the critics, but what would you tell the folks that have concerns about those things?” Rea asks in the podcast.

Oyer then gives a very technical description of how Amazon strives for efficiency.

“Here in New Carlisle, at these sites we expect them to use water for 2% of the year, so I think educating a little bit more on how we use is something that we probably could do a better job on," Oyer says. "But we focus on efficiency and on top of the efficiency, we’re not using water for that much of the year, and I think that’s the message that I’d like to get out to the listeners here.”