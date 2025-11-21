CPKC Holiday Train returns for 27th year

The CPKC Holiday Train has become an annual tradition in northern Indiana. Residents gather along the tracks, as the decorated train passes through communities like Elkhart, South Bend and Hammond.

CPKC Spokesman Terry Cunha says the Holiday Train is in its 27th year. “The purpose behind the Holiday Train is an opportunity to give back to the communities in which we live and operate in, across Canada and the United States,” Cunha said.

But CPKC doesn’t actually own tracks in Northern Indiana. The train typically passes through overnight, between stops in its own territory. Those stops are much bigger events, typically featuring musical performances and an appeal for donations to local food banks.

Cunha said the railroad continues to hear interest from more communities. “What’s most integral for us is ensuring that we’re visiting the communities where we actually operate, as we have an opportunity to visit the employees, community stakeholders and other groups that we engage with on a day-to-day basis,” Cunha added.

This year, two CPKC Holiday Trains are scheduled to stop at 196 communities in the U.S. and Canada. Cunha said the train has helped raise more than $26 million and five million pounds of food over its history.

Its trip across Northern Indiana is expected to take place early Sunday morning. Cunha urges anyone planning to watch the train to follow safety precautions.

"Only cross at designated crossing stations," Cunha said. "Pay attention to the lights. Don’t try and beat the train. And most importantly, when you get there, have fun, enjoy yourself. Remember, this is a free event."

The closest official stops to Indiana are Saturday evening in Windsor, Ontario and Sunday evening in Franklin Park, Illinois. Those stops will feature performances by Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde.