South Shore Line solidifying plans for projects in St. Joseph County

The South Shore Line believes it’s secured the local funding needed for a shorter route to South Bend International Airport. Now, it’s seeking a federal match.

Currently, trains head slightly past the airport and then circle back to approach the terminal from the east. Moving the station to the airport’s west side is expected to shorten travel times and reduce the number of road crossings.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Mike Noland says having the local funding in place is very important, when seeking federal money. "We’ve got a grant application due in January," Noland told the NICTD Board on Monday. "We have two other possible competitive federal grants we can go after."

The estimated cost of the project is $112 million. The Indiana General Assembly committed $28 million. Noland told the NICTD Board on Monday that St. Joseph County will commit $10 million dollars. South Bend will commit $5 million, and the Northern Indiana Regional Development Authority will contribute $1 million dollars. Noland said another $4 million dollars has been committed by the private sector, including Notre Dame and 1st Source Bank. The NICTD Board on Monday agreed to increase its own contribution to $8 million to round out the local match.

Meanwhile, Noland said design work is 100-percent complete, and the environmental document will be done, once the railroad gets a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Having checked all of those boxes and to have this kind of incredible project, which is really going to shape the future of the railroad in that section of our service region for years to come, it’s going to make us extremely competitive,” Noland added.

NICTD Board member and St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer said securing the local funding took a cooperative effort. He credited Amazon’s data center investment with helping to bring in revenue that could be used for the project.

Meanwhile, the railroad is solidifying plans for a station in New Carlisle. The NICTD Board approved a site on U.S. 20 east of the American Legion Post. It had been recommended by the New Carlisle Town Council and St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission in September.

Molly Delaney is a planner with Antero Group. She said the site is close to New Carlisle’s downtown and allows for a future pedestrian connection. "Also, the majority of the land is already owned by St. Joseph County, so that kind of gets rid of the need to move anyone," Delaney added. "There’s less of an impact of a station going there."

She said the county has also begun working with developers who are interested in bringing new homes to the area.