This winter flu season could be rougher, especially in Indiana

Because of this year’s flu virus, experts say we could be in for a tougher season this winter. Hoosiers should especially take note.

The Centers for Disease Control say this winter’s dominant influenza virus is an H3N2 virus, a type that last dominated in 2016. It tends to be a little more problematic. And it recently mutated into a variant that could get around this season’s flu vaccine.

Indiana residents could be especially at risk. A recent study found that Indiana, along with Michigan and Oregon, had the nation’s 6th-worst score for winter wellness. The study, by the healthcare staffing platform Nursa, looked at how much sleep adults get, the average winter temperature, the amount of winter sunshine, and how much fruit and vegetables adults eat daily.

The company says you can lower your risk by trying to get at least seven hours of sleep a night and staying hydrated. They also say you can boost your immunity with Vitamin D, which Hoosiers get less of because of the lack of sun.

Finally, and this is obviously easier said than done during the holidays, they say try to lower your stress levels. Maybe try not to worry about buying so many presents, and avoid that uncle that insists on talking about politics at family gatherings.