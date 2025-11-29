© 2025 WVPE
Sen. Bohacek cites president's word choice in decision to vote against redistricting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 29, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.

A Republican state senator says he’ll be voting “no” on mid-decade redistricting, citing President Trump’s choice of words as a reason.

In a Facebook post Friday, Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores) said he has a daughter with Down Syndrome, adding, “This is not the first time our president has used these insulting and derogatory references and his choices of words have consequences.”

President Trump used a word often considered derogatory toward people with intellectual disabilities when referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a Truth Social post Thursday.

Bohacek also suggested that the president “use the next 10 months to convince voters that his policies and behavior deserve a congressional majority.”
