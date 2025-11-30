NICTD president announces retirement

The South Shore Line will soon be looking for a new leader. Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Mike Noland announced his upcoming retirement during last week’s NICTD Board meeting.

"It has just been absolutely the opportunity of my lifetime to run this railroad," Noland said. "I think it’s the best job in America."

Noland has led NICTD for the past 11 years. During that time, he’s overseen major projects, including double tracking the main line from Gary to Michigan City, construction of a branch to Dyer currently set to open in March, and planning for a shorter route to South Bend International Airport.

He noted that many of the items on the strategic plan have been accomplished. "When I started here, our capital plan was $20 million a year," Noland said. "Over the last five years, it’s been $2 billion of capital investment."

Noland said his plan had long been to retire at age 65. He hopes a replacement is in place in the first quarter of 2026.

"I thought I was going to retire in May, but I wanted to make sure West Lake was in good shape," Noland explained. "But now is the time."

Noland praised the railroad’s staff for their work ethic and passion, while board members recognized Noland for his leadership and communication skills.

The NICTD Board also passed a resolution honoring its former attorney Michael C. Harris, who died recently. He advised the district for more than three decades, assisting with its creation and the purchase of the railroad it operates.