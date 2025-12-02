City of Elkhart to remove Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge

The city of Elkhart says it will take down the Nappanee Street Pedestrian Bridge after multiple inspections by independent engineering firms.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, the city said that due to its age and design, the pedestrian bridge does not meet current structural standards or handicapped accessibility requirements. The city made the announcement after meeting with Strong Avenue Neighborhood residents Tuesday night.

The city built the bridge in 1971 from the remnants of a steel arch that had stood over the intersection of Main and Franklin streets downtown in the 1960s. It connects Mary Daly Elementary and West Side Middle School.

The city says it has worked to come up with a new pedestrian crossing with the Elkhart Community Schools and the Indiana Department of Transportation, since Nappanee Street is a state highway, but no replacement plan has been finalized.

The city said it “remains committed to identifying a safe and effective long-term solution for pedestrians in this corridor and will continue to collaborate with our partners as that work moves forward.”

They plan to remove the bridge next summer.