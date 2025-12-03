Interurban Trolley's Elkhart Transfer Center to move from old courthouse to Amtrak station

The Interurban Trolley is moving its Elkhart Transfer Center. Starting Monday, December 8, buses will stop on the east side of Second Street, between Tyler and Harrison, near the Amtrak station.

Bus routes will be adjusted slightly to serve the new transfer center, according to Aidan McHugh, a transit planner with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, which oversees the service. “The old Elkhart Courthouse on Franklin Street was the previous location of our main transfer station, but as that is being closed and there are going to be other plans with that site, we’ve decided to relocate,” McHugh told MACOG’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

Bus shelters will temporarily be moved across the street from the new transfer center. McHugh said the city will install a permanent canopy early next year.

MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald said Elkhart’s decision to switch certain streets to two-way traffic allows for more options for routing buses downtown. “Their, kind of, partnership and working with us here has made it a pretty easy decision to be able to relocate into this location,” Turnwald added.