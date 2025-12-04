Salvation Army of Elkhart says giving is down so far this season

In recent weeks you’ve probably noticed Salvation Army bell ringers outside stores hoping you’ll toss some money into their iconic red kettles. The nonprofit’s Elkhart chapter says that’s not happening as often, so far this holiday season.

Salvation Army of Elkhart, the faith-based charity serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties, on Thursday announced that giving has declined this year. In a statement, Major Tim Nauta says, “We are experiencing lower donations at this point in our campaign. We are making a strong appeal for more donations to be made to allow us to help those who come to us with needs.”

Red Kettles can be found at Elkhart Walmart stores, Martin’s supermarkets, Hobby Lobby, Kroger, and Harding’s grocery store in Bristol. On Thursday Kathy Greene dropped some cash into a kettle on her way into the County Road 6 Walmart in Elkhart.

Through her job at a pregnancy clinic, Greene said she sees the Salvation Army’s work firsthand.

”They’re essential to our community," Greene said, "and the fact that they get into the really hard, messy spaces with individuals who have been hit hard by life, and they’re there, they’re showing up, so of course I’m going to support them.”

Nauta said that while giving is down, needs in the community continue to grow, and the annual kettle campaign makes up a sizable part of their annual budget.