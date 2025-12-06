Elkhart mayor says city is committed to replacing Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge

The city of Elkhart says it’s committed to replacing the Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge and is reassuring residents that it’s safe to use in the meantime.

In a Facebook video Friday, City Engineer Jeffrey Schaffer said consultants inspect the bridge every 90 days to make sure it’s safe for pedestrians, as well as cars that drive underneath it. "And the bridge is safe," Schaffer said. "It is deteriorated. It’s 50 years old, and it’s reaching the end of its useful life."

He said the city will make repairs to deteriorated parts of the bridge, to try to extend its lifespan until it can be replaced.

The city of Elkhart has said it needs help covering the $8.5 million replacement cost. In Friday’s video, Mayor Rod Roberson said the city is exploring options. “We will continue to work to find partners that are going to help us and assist us in the replacement of it, but we are committed to replacing the bridge and ensuring that it’s safe to pass until we do,” Roberson said.

The bridge connects West Side Middle School and Mary Daly Elementary over the five-lane highway. Elkhart Common Council member Chad Crabtree says he’s pleased to see the project moving forward. "I’m glad that the issue got out there, and I’m extra glad that the community kind of riled up and said, ‘Hey, this is a problem. We need to do something about it,'" Crabtree told WVPE on Saturday.

Crabtree hopes that the commitment from the mayor will encourage entities like the state, the community foundation and private partners to help. He said he’s also asked for help from U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym’s office.

Crabtree said he sees the bridge’s impact firsthand as a teacher at West Side Middle School. "Not only is it in my district, but it affects the students that I know personally one-on-one," Crabtree said. "I know their everyday lives, and I know that they cross that bridge."

He hopes to at least have funding secured for a replacement bridge by next summer.