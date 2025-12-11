Goshen police officer placed on leave, pending state police investigation

A Goshen police officer has been placed on unpaid leave, pending a criminal investigation, but police aren’t releasing the name of the officer or why they’re being investigated.

In a press release Thursday, the Goshen Police Department announced that one of its officers was placed on leave, effective Wednesday, and that Indiana State Police were investigating.

In an email to WVPE, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said the investigation was requested by the Goshen police chief. Bohner said the investigation was in its early stages. No arrests had been made, and no probable cause had been found, as of Thursday afternoon.

State police say all information will be turned over to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, once the investigation is finished.